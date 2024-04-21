At least 2 killed, over a dozen wounded in Memphis block party shooting

▶ Watch Video: 4/20: Saturday Morning

At least 2 people were killed and more than a dozen others injured when gunfire erupted Saturday night during a block party in Memphis, Tennessee, authorities said.

In a late-night briefing, interim Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said the shooting was reported at 7:19 p.m. local time at Orange Mound Park in southeast Memphis.

Officers arrived to find five people with gunshot wounds, Davis said. Two males died at the scene and three others were rushed to local hospitals.

Police later learned that another 11 gunshot victims were taken to area hospitals by private vehicles, Davis said.

The shooting occurred during a block party with an estimated 200 to 300 people in attendance, the police chief reported.

At least 2 suspects are being sought.

“We believe there are at least two individuals that fired weapons during this incident,” Davis told reporters.

The circumstances that precipitated the shooting were unclear.

Police did not immediately name the two deceased victims, and the conditions of the injured patients were not provided.