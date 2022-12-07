At least 1 person wounded in shooting outside Georgia Walmart, police say

One person was wounded in a shooting outside a Georgia Walmart automotive center, police said Wednesday. Several people have been detained, police said.

Cobb County Police responded to a report of an active shooter at a Walmart in Marietta, Georgia, police said.

Cobb County Police on the scene of a shooting at 2795 Chastain Meadows Pkwy. Several injuries. Not an active shooter. No current threat to the public. PIO on scene at 2475 to speak to media. @wsbtv @mdjonline @FOX5Atlanta @11AliveNews @ATLNewsFirst @ajc pic.twitter.com/uYnRROiqCq — Cobb County Police Department (@CobbPoliceDept) December 7, 2022

“Soon after arrival, it was determined that the shooting was between two separate groups, was in the exterior area of the Walmart automotive center,” said Cobb County Police Department deputy chief Benjamin Cohen. At least one person was shot and taken to the hospital by private car, Cohen said.

Information on the extent of the wounded person’s injuries was not immediately available. No other injuries were reported.

Police said they detained several people for questioning, but did not specify how many. No arrest had been made as of Wednesday evening.

Police initially reported several injuries but said it was not an active shooting and that there was no threat to the public.

