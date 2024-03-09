At least 1 killed in National Guard helicopter crash in Texas

At least one person was killed when a U.S. National Guard helicopter crashed Friday on the Texas southern border, officials said.

A National Guard spokesperson told CBS News that the helicopter went down near La Grulla, Texas, located about 40 miles west of the border city of McAllen.

The helicopter was operating under federal authority, two sources told CBS News.

There were casualties in the crash, two U.S. defense officials told CBS News, but the exact number of fatalities and possible injuries was not confirmed. The circumstances of the crash were unclear.

The crashed chopper was a UH-72 Lakota, one official said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

— Camilo Montoya-Galvez, Eleanor Watson and David Martin contributed to this report.