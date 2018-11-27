Ascension St. Mary’s in Saginaw Holds Rebranding Ceremony

Ascension Saint Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw held a ceremony Tuesday, November 27 celebrating the Catholic health ministry’s commitment to providing world class health care.

Ascension, the largest Catholic health system in the world and the largest non profit health system in the US, based out of Saint Louis, Missouri. The health system recently invested 50 million dollars into the St. Mary’s hospitals in Saginaw and Standish and the St. Joseph hospital in Tawas to ensure they’re equipped to meet evolving health care needs. It also completed a rebranding campaign, adding the Ascension name to all of its Michigan facilities, as well as around the country.

Regional president of Ascension St. Mary’s of Saginaw and Standish and Ascension St. Joseph of Tawas Dr. Stephanie Duggan says being part of the national ministry helps the organization leverage price points and offer consistent care across the country. She says the rebranding effort is in large part to cut costs in order to better serve patients, though incorporating the original names helps maintain a sense of tradition and familiarity while moving each facility forward in an evolving health landscape.