Ascension St. Mary’s Earns National Stroke Accreditation
(WSGW file photo)
Saginaw based Ascension Saint Mary’s Hospital has earned a Comprehensive Stroke Center certification from the Joint Commission, a national health care accreditation organization.
Ascension is the first hospital north of Flint and only the 11th hospital in Michigan to earn the designation based on providing the very best in state of the art stroke care. As a Comprehensive Stroke Center, Ascension Saint Mary’s has the specific resources, staff and training to receive and treat the most complex stroke cases leading to better outcomes. The designation is for two years.
Ascension Saint Mary’s is one of fewer than 200 hospitals in the United States to have achieved this certification.