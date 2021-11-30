Ascension St. Mary’s Completes Emergency Room Expansion

Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw has completed an expansion of its emergency department, two years after breaking ground on the project. Hospital officials said the facility has been transformed into a modern-day emergency care and Level II trauma center. Saginaw Catholic Diocese Bishop Robert Gruss took part in a blessing and dedication.
“We have dreamt of this for years, and now, seeing the new emergency care center come to fruition is so rewarding,” said Stephanie Duggan, MD, Regional President & CEO, Ascension Michigan Northern Ministries. “When Ascension announced its commitment to our northern hospitals in May 2018, and provided an initial $50 million investment, this dream started to become reality. The expanded medical facility will provide an increase in capacity, enhance the flow of patient care and improve access.”
The $17.6 million expansion included the construction of a 12,600-square foot building that was added to the front of the hospital. There are now 24 treatment rooms and two state-of-the-art trauma rooms. The new building also improves access for ambulances and the public, with an airport style drop-off/pick up and continuous drop-off canopy for inclement weather.
“Ascension’s recent announcement of an additional $125 million investment for Ascension Michigan’s northern health ministries is evidence of their continued commitment to the communities we are privileged to serve. It is a validation of what we have been working towards,” said Duggan. “It’s all about patients, they are at the center of everything we do. It’s also a testament to our front line caregivers and medical providers who continue to fulfill our Mission of caring for all. We will continue to be here for generations to come.”
Ascension St. Mary’s also has a freestanding emergency care center located in Saginaw Township.