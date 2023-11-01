Ascension St. Mary’s and SVSU Partner to Provide Educational Opportunities

Ascension St. Mary’s hospital in Saginaw and Saginaw Valley State University have announced a partnership, setting employees of Ascension up for student success.

President of SVSU, Dr. George Grant, says the partnership will gear up students who will become the workforce of the future. It is that workforce who will contribute their knowledge to the community through the healthcare industry.

“We are going to have more people in the region who are trained and ready to support our folks.”

Dr. Stephanie Duggan, regional president and CEO for Ascension Michigan calls this connection a major move to strengthen all who are involved.

“Because we are strengthening those individuals who are gaining strength for their career and learning new skills. Any time you are giving someone education, it’s a bonus.”

Through the Dr. and Mrs. Malcolm Field fellowship, students and Ascension Michigan associates can form a bridge of education with other disciplines such as health sciences, biology, engineering and technology.