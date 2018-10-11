Ascension St. Mary’s and GE Bring “Pink Rig” for Breast Cancer to Saginaw

Ascension Saint Mary’s and General Electric teamed up to bring a unique pink 18 wheeler into Saginaw Township Wednesday, October 10 to showcase cutting edge mammogram technology.

Inside the rig is a spa-like setting featuring a 3-D mammography machine designed by women. The hospital is trying to encourage more women to get mammograms as early detection helps save lives. It’s one of the most recognizable and important medical exams used by doctors to detect cancer, yet one in four women avoid mammograms because of fear of pain and anxiety.

According to GE Healthcare, The Senographe Pristina 3-D “delivers superior diagnostic accuracy for screening or diagnostic mammograms.” The machine can provide a more accurate picture of a breast compared to a two-dimensional image, which helps reduce false-positives or false-negatives in diagnosis. Radiologists can see the breast from all different angles instead of only a top-to-bottom and side-to-side view.

Designed by women for women, Ascension Saint Mary’s Director of Radiology for the mid-Michigan region Michelle Newman says the machine is designed with the comfort of the patient in mind.

“When it was designed by female developers, they looked at how women were being positioned for their mammograms. So we have the ability for patients to be imaged while in a wheelchair, where their arm rest is different than in the past, where you’d raise your arm up and have to hold onto a bar, which allows you to relax more during the mammogram, and allow for more compression.”

The Senographe Pristina 3-D is used at Ascension St. Mary’s Townse Centre at 4599 Towne Centre Rd. Newman say the facility is able to see up to 15-20 patients a day on one machine.

The American Cancer Society recommends women ages 40-44 should have the choice to begin screening for breast cancer with mammograms. Women 45-54 should have a screening done yearly and women 55 and older should switch to every other year, or can continue yearly screening.

To schedule an appointment, call (989) 907-8222.