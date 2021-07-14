Ascension St. Mary’s and CMU Health Offer Internal Residency Program

Ascension Saint Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw has partnered with Central Michigan University Health to offer CMU Health’s internal residency program.
The program is available starting July 19 at Ascension’s Riverfront building at 1015 South Washington Ave. The care site is newly renovated to improve patient comfort and includes a spacious waiting area, 14 exam rooms, an onsite laboratory and access to other medical specialties. The last day for patient care at the current CMU Health facility, at 1000 Houghton Street in Saginaw, will be Friday, July 16.
The internal medicine practice at CMU Health is a patient-centered medical home and has some of the region’s foremost specialists in adult medicine and the treatment and prevention of complex diseases and illnesses. CMU Health internal medicine residents and faculty physicians provide care for adult patients age 18 and older. Providers focus on disease prevention and health management and treatment of a wide variety of conditions. Ascension St. Mary’s Riverfront is also home to other specialty care offices including cardiology (Michigan Cardiovascular Institute), pulmonology & critical care, primary care, bariatric services, diabetes education, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation and outpatient laboratory draw center. The CMU Health internal medicine office is accepting new patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 746-7500.