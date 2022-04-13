      Weather Alert

Ascension Offering Free Sports Physicals to Middle- and High Shool Athletes

News Desk
Apr 13, 2022 @ 12:00pm

Ascension Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will offer free sports physicals for middle and high school students ages 14 and up on April 18 and 19 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in Saginw Township.

Physicals will be performed by the team of sports medicine physicians, athletic trainers and Central Michigan University family medicine residents. Each student will need to bring a completed Michigan High School Athletic Association medical history and consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Forms are available at mhsaa.com/schools/forms-resources.

Appointments are required. Please call (989) 790-6719 and press option 1 to schedule an appointment. A parent or guardian must be in attendence. The physicals will be on the second floor of Medical Arts Building Three at 4677 Towne Centre Rd.

Popular Posts
Wild Chase Follows Domestic Homicide
Teen Arrested In Saginaw Woman's Slaying
Police Searching for Suspect in Kochville Township Murder
Parent's Union Blasts Mt. Pleasant Schools Superintendent for Ignoring Racial Discrimination Among Staff
Life Church Hosting Annual Easter Egg Drop
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On