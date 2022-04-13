Ascension Offering Free Sports Physicals to Middle- and High Shool Athletes

Ascension Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will offer free sports physicals for middle and high school students ages 14 and up on April 18 and 19 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in Saginw Township.
Physicals will be performed by the team of sports medicine physicians, athletic trainers and Central Michigan University family medicine residents. Each student will need to bring a completed Michigan High School Athletic Association medical history and consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Forms are available at mhsaa.com/schools/forms-resources.
Appointments are required. Please call (989) 790-6719 and press option 1 to schedule an appointment. A parent or guardian must be in attendence. The physicals will be on the second floor of Medical Arts Building Three at 4677 Towne Centre Rd.