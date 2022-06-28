Ascension Michigan Nationally Recognized for Cardiovascular Care

Ascension Michigan has been given seven American Heart Association “Get with the Guidelines” awards. The program rewards hospitals that follow up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke.
Doctor Doug Apple, chief clinical officer for Ascension Michigan, says, “The Get With The Guidelines program makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which helps us ensure more people in Michigan experience longer, healthier lives.”
Six Ascension Michigan locations received Stroke Gold Plus achievement awards, including Ascension Saint Mary’s. Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital also received a Silver Plus award.