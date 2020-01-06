Ascension Michigan Hospitals to Enforce Visitor Restrictions
In an effort to protect patients and employees, visitor restrictions at all Ascension Michigan hospitals across the state- including Ascension St. Mary’s of Saginaw- have been put into effect.
With the Centers for Disease Control and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ recent classification of “widespread activity” of influenza across the state, Ascension Michigan hospitals are limiting visitors to those who are 14 years of age or older.
Visitors should be healthy: free from fever, cough, colds or stomach virus symptoms.
If you are not well, please do not visit.
Children are at the greatest risk of getting and spreading the flu.
No more than two visitors will be allowed to visit with a patient at any one time.
Ascension Michigan infection preventionists will continue to monitor influenza activity with the MDHHS and will reassess when restrictions can be lifted.
Ascension hospitals in Michigan include:
-Allegan General Hospital
-Ascension Borgess Hospital
-Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital
-Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital
-Ascension Brighton Center for Recovery
-Ascension Genesys Hospital
-Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital
-Ascension Providence Hospital
-Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
-Ascension River District Hospital
-Ascension St. John Hospital
-Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital
-Ascension St. Joseph Hospital
-Ascension Standish Hospital