Ascension Hospitals Restricting Visitors in Michigan

Ascension hospitals around Michigan are taking precautions this winter to prevent the spread of the flu.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) recently announced widespread activity of the flu across the state. In an effort to protect patients, families and associates, Ascension has implemented visitor restrictions. Visitors are limited to people at least 14 years old and should be in good health, with no fevers, cough, colds or stomach virus symptoms. Anyone not feeling well is asked to refrain from visiting. No more than two visitors will be allowed to see a patient at a time. Always wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before, during and after your visit.

Restrictions will remain in effect until further notice. Infection control specialists will monitor flu activity with MDHHS and will determine when the restrictions can be lifted.

Ascension hospitals in mid-Michigan include Ascension Genesys in Flint, Ascension St. Mary’s in Saginaw, Ascension St. Joseph in Tawas and Ascension Standish.