Ascension Hospitals Accepting Medical Supply Donations
(WSGW file photo)
In response to community outreach and in anticipation of caring for an increasing number of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, Ascension Mid-Michigan hospitals in Grand Blanc, Saginaw, Standish and Tawas City are accepting donations for personal protective equipment.
Ascension Genesys Hospital, located at One Genesys Parkway in Grand Blanc, is accepting donations Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the main entrance of the hospital.
In Saginaw, Standish and Tawas City, donations will be accepted Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the main entrance of each hospital:
Ascension St. Mary’s, 800 S. Washington Avenue, Saginaw
Ascension Standish Hospital, 805 W. Cedar Street,, Standish
Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, 200 Hemlock Road, Tawas City
Supplies being accepted for donation include:
Ascension Michigan will always follow the most current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines regarding the use of personal protective equipment. They are accepting donations from businesses and members of the community as a precautionary measure for unpredictable circumstances as they work to contain the spread of COVID-19.