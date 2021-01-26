Article of impeachment is delivered to the Senate

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

The article of impeachment against President Trump has been delivered to the Senate, and House impeachment managers presented, exhibited and read it aloud. The trial will begin the week of February 8.

“The managers on the part of the House of Representatives are here and present and ready to present the article of impeachment, which has been preferred by House of Representatives against Donald John Trump, former president of the United States,” said lead impeachment manager Congressman Jamie Raskin.

The House impeached Mr. Trump on January 13 on a charge of inciting an insurrection. One week earlier, Mr. Trump told his supporters at a rally to “fight like hell” as members of Congress prepared to count the Electoral College votes. A mob of his angry backers then stormed the U.S. Capitol, sending lawmakers into hiding and delaying the electoral count for nearly six hours. The rioters shattered windows and broke down doors to gain access to the halls of Congress, and five people died in the melee.

House Democrats brought the impeachment resolution to a vote with unprecedented speed, reflecting the severity of the assault on the Capitol and the limited time left in Mr. Trump’s term. Mr. Biden became president on January 20, so Mr. Trump will be first president to have an impeachment trial after leaving office.

After the article of impeachment is read on Monday, senators will be sworn in as members of the impeachment court on Tuesday, January 26. Then both the impeachment managers and the president’s defense team will draft their briefs for trial.