Art and Poetry festival celebrates Roethke

Theodore Roethke Home Museum at 1805 Gratiot in Saginaw will be part of the six-day Roethke Festival.

A festival surrounding the life and works of famed Saginaw area poet Theodore Roethke takes place starting March 17.

The Theodore Roethke Poetry and Arts Festival features several activities like a poetry slam, readings, concerts and more. The six-day festival runs through March 22 and takes place in various locations throughout the region. Beginning on Friday, March 17th at 6:30 p.m. SVSU will host the Poetry Slam with cash prizes awarded to the top three winners. Other events featured during the festival will be hosted at the Theodore Roethke Home Museum, First Presbyterian Church, SVSU, Oracle Brewing, and Live Oak Coffee House in Midland.

