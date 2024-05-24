Arson Under Investigation In Northern Michiagn After Campers Set On Fire

State Police from the West Branch Post are asking for information about fires set to two campers in Ogemaw County’s Mills Township Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the area of Oak Park Drive and Deer Brook Road near George Smar Park around 5:30 A.M. to extinguish the fires. No one was hurt, accoridng to police. Police say the fires were intentionally lit.

Please call (989) 345-0956 if you have any information.