Arson Suspect Charged in Bridgeport Township Hotel Fire

(Getty Images)

A Mt. Morris man has been arrested in connection with a fire at a Bridgeport Township hotel and may possibly be responsible for others.

A string of arsons have taken place over the past couple months at two hotels. The first was on January 7 when the former Welcome Inn and Suites on Holland Avenue in Buena Vista Township burned to the ground. The next day, one room of the former Days Inn in the 6300 block of Dixie Highway in Bridgeport Township was set on fire, according to fire officials. On February 7, fires were set in several unconnected rooms at the Days Inn.

Police arrested 18-year-old Andrew Shank, who has been charged with arson in the February 7 fire. However, investigators say he may be responsible for the other fires, plus fires in Mt. Morris Township and Flint. Shank may also have had an accomplice, though no other charges have been filed against another person.

Shank has been released on bond but must wear a tether.