Arson Attacks Paralyze French High-Speed Rail Network Hours Before Start Of Olympics

The Olympic rings are mounted on the Eiffel Tower Friday, June 7, 2024 in Paris. The Paris Olympics organizers mounted the rings on the Eiffel Tower on Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the Summer Games. The 95-foot-long and 43-foot-high structure of five rings, made entirely of recycled French steel, will be displayed on the south side of the 135-year-old historic landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine River. (AP Photo//Thomas Padilla)

PARIS (AP) — The French national rail company says high-speed lines have been hit arson attacks that heavily disrupted traffic on the day of the high-risk Olympics opening ceremony.

Lines in the west, north and east of France were affected, the rail operator said.

Government officials denounced the incidents hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, which are happening around France, though there was no immediate sign of a link to the Games.

Prosecutors opened an investigation, saying that the crimes could carry a 20-year sentence and fines of hundreds of thousands of euros.