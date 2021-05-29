Arrests Made In Death Of Bay City Man
source: Alpha Media Image Library
On Friday, May 28, 2021, the Bay City Department of Public Safety’s VIPER unit conducted a search warrant at a house in the City of Saginaw. Subjects were located who were persons of interest in the homicide that occurred on Monday, May 24th behind 603 Garfield Avenue. Police found 25-year-old Taylor Lall of Bay City dead at the scene.
More than one subject is in custody in connection with this case pending formal charges next week, and several items of evidence have been recovered. Police say they will release no further information at this time.
Agencies who have assisted with this investigation include the Michigan State Police ES and Fugitive Teams, the FBI, the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.
This case is being reviewed by the Bay County Prosecutor’s Office and further investigation is taking place.