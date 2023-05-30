Arrest made in the murder of New Jersey councilwoman, authorities say

An arrest has been made in the murder of New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, who was shot to death outside her home in Sayreville on Feb. 1, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced at a press conference Tuesday.

Police arrested Rashid Ali Bynum, 28, of Portsmouth, Virginia in connection with the murder, Ciccone said.

Bynum was taken into custody in Chesapeake City, Virginia, without incident, she said, and he is awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

Bynum is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, Ciccone said.

Dwumfour, of Sayreville, was shot while sitting in her car on the evening of Feb. 1. A 911 call reporting multiples shots fired prompted police to respond to the home around 7:30 p.m. that evening. Police found the 30-year-old borough councilwoman in her vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was found shot to death inside a car in Sayreville, New Jersey, on Feb. 1, 2023. Town of Sayreville

This is a developing story and will be updated.