Arrest Made In Shooting Near Powers Catholic High School In Flint

A suspect in Flint shooting was arrested Wednesday afternoon, though police are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

Around 10:00 A.M., police received a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of West Court Street near Powers Catholic High School. They arrived to find the victim in critical condition, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The suspect was located and arrested around 3:15 P.M. Police say the suspect and victim are related.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call the Flint Police Department.