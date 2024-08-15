WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Arrest Made In Shooting Near Powers Catholic High School In Flint

By News Desk
August 15, 2024 5:30AM EDT
A suspect in Flint shooting was arrested Wednesday afternoon, though police are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

Around 10:00 A.M., police received a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of West Court Street near Powers Catholic High School. They arrived to find the victim in critical condition, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The suspect was located and arrested around 3:15 P.M. Police say the suspect and victim are related.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call the Flint Police Department.

