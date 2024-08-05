WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Arrest Made In Shooting, Hit and Run in Bridgeport

By News Desk
August 5, 2024 4:00AM EDT
Share
Arrest Made In Shooting, Hit and Run in Bridgeport
(Getty Images)

Police in Bridgeport Township arrested a suspect in a hit and run and shooting that occurred July 27.

Police were conducting an investigation of an apparent homicide in the 3200 block of Williamson Road around 2:45 P.M., where they found the body of 22-year-old Quincy Jones dead inside an SUV. Jones had been shot, according to police.

During the investigation, they received a call about another shooting close by, also on Williamson. Two teen boys were riding bicycles and were struck by a vehicle. Police say the suspect then go out of the vehicle and shot one of the teens twice in the abdoment. The boys were taken to a local hospital and were listed in stable condition. One of the boys was released last week.

Police arrested a suspect in that shooting, while no suspects are in custody related to the death of Jones.

Popular Stories

1

Inmate Dies In Midland County Jail
2

Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan Opens New Home
3

Friday Shooting In Burton Leaves Man Dead
4

Two Motorcyclists Hit By Suspected Drunk Driver in Clare
5

Police Arrest Man for Threatening Note On Political Signs in Saginaw Township