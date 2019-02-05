Arrest Made in Saginaw School Bus Stop Incidents

Saginaw Police have arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with several incidents where young girls were approached at or near school bus stops. The suspect, who’s from Saginaw, is being charged with “accosting a child for immoral purpose.”

The first incident happened just after 7:00 a.m. on Jan. 11, two were on Jan. 15 and the fourth was on Jan. 25, during which the suspect exposed his genitals. Each incident happened at a different location, and none of the girls were physically harmed.

Saginaw Police say help from the public and “good old fashioned police work” helped track down the suspect. The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Graves at the Saginaw Police Department at 989-759-1761.

