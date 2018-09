A suspect is in custody in connection with a Saginaw homicide. Officers arrested the man at a house on Hess near Prospect in Buena Vista Township about 4:30 this Thursday afternoon, following a 2-hour standoff. He’s a suspect in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Deviontae Banks at a house on N. Mason in Saginaw on Wednesday afternoon.

Police from several agencies were at the Buena Vista house during the standoff.