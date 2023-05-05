Arrest made in connection to Lauren Heike’s death

Police in Phoenix have arrested a man in connection to the death of Lauren Heike, who was found dead on April 29. The 29-year-old’s body was found with trauma in a desert area, and firefighters pronounced her dead at the scene.

The police department urged people to “be aware of your surroundings.”

“If a hike or walk is in your plans, do so with a partner. If you see something suspicious call police and be a good witness,” they said in an initial news release.

Phoenix police have taken a man into custody in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Lauren Heike. pic.twitter.com/1j4Qq2b7nF — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 5, 2023

On May 2, the police department released a short surveillance video clip showing a figure running in the area where Heike’s body was found.

On Thursday, they released another update, saying they made an arrest.

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested at his apartment near Scottsdale, which is less than one mile from where Heike’s body was found, investigators said, according to CBS News Arizona affiliate AZ Family. Investigators linked the crime to the suspect through his DNA and say he is the person in the video they released.

AZ Family, which obtained video of the arrest, identified the suspect as Zion William Teasley, who was booked into jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

“Right now, he is the person that we believe to be responsible or in connection to the murder of Lauren Heike,” Sgt. Melissa Soliz said at a news conference on Thursday.

“Our detectives are going to ensure that every piece of evidence is looked at carefully, every angle and give their full effort on this case,” she said. “We’re hoping that the community can rest a little easier knowing this person is off the streets.”

At a news conference with the police department and Heike’s family on Wednesday, investigators said Heike was attacked from behind while hiking on a trail at around 10 a.m.

Heike’s mother described her as “beautiful inside and out,” saying she was “a sweet child.” She said Heike, who is originally from Washington state, was new to the area and loved it.