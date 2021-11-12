Arrest Made in 1997 Genesee County Murder

Genesee County Sheriffs deputies have made an arrest in the 1997 murder of 88-year-old Mary Prieur.
41-year-old Michael Bur, who has been a suspect since 2004, was arraigned Thursday on Felony Murder, 1st Degree criminal sexual conduct, and Kidnapping charges.
Prieur, an elderly widow, was found on February 27th, 1997, in Lennon after being kidnapped, beaten, suffocated, sexually assaulted, and left for dead after being dragged to wooded swamp land about 150 yards away from her home.
She had been reported missing by her brother-in-law after a door at her home was found left open.
Michigan State Police K-9 units located her body wrapped in a blanket nearby 2 hours later.
County sheriff Chris Swanson says Bur would have been a Junior in high school at at the time of the murder, and grew up at the nearby residence he was arrested at.
He remains in the Genesee County Jail without bond.
The Michigan State Police Crime Lab will be holding a further breakdown of the case on November 17th.