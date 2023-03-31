WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested in Mt. Pleasant

By jonathan.dent
March 31, 2023 8:00AM EDT
(Getty Images)

Police in Mount Pleasant arrested two men on Thursday they say were involved in an armed robbery.

Police responded to a report in the 300 block of Oak Street around 7:48 p.m. The department says a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken into custody. Police say that no injuries were sustained and that there is no danger to the public.

Mount Pleasant Police were assisted by several agencies including the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, CMU Police, and Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police.

