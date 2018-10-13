Armed Robbery Suspect Sought

Mt. Pleasant police are asking for help from the public to find an armed robbery suspect. Twenty-nine-year-old Rickery Donnell Cole, Jr. is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Empty Keg Party Store on Pickard Road October 6.

Police identified him as a suspect after surveillance video was released to the media. Cole is from the Lansing area and is no longer believed to be in Mt. Pleasant. He’s a black man about 6’1″ and 190 lbs., who has brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo of a lion head on his upper back, and the name “AHLISIANNA” tattooed on the left side of his chest. There is a warrant for his arrest in this case, and he has eight other outstanding warrants.

Police say Cole should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know his whereabouts, do not approach him and contact your local police department and Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.