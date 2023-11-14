“Armed and Dangerous” Suspect Arrested In Isabella County After Manhunt

A 24-year-old man is awaiting arraignment in the Isabella County Jail after an hours long manhunt Monday.

The suspect was first encountered by police in Clare, who say he was in his vehicle and appeared to be slumped over the steering wheel. He then drove off, leading police on a chase into Isabella County’s Rosebush. At one point during the chase, police say he produced a handgun and waved it out his window.

The suspect’s car eventually stalled or died and he fled on foot, firing one shot at an officer before heading into the business Mears, occupied by several employees. Police set up a perimeter around the building, calling in drones, canine units and other backup. However, they soon learned the suspect fled the building. Residents in the area were warned to shelter in place as the suspect was considered “armed and dangerous.”

After several hours, the suspect was found emerging from a crawl space under a house. He was arrested without further incident. No one was injured during the entire encounter.