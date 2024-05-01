Arizona’s Democratic Leaders Get Enough Votes To Repeal 19th Century Abortion Ban

FILE - Arizona Supreme Court Justices from left; William G. Montgomery, John R Lopez IV, Vice Chief Justice Ann A. Scott Timmer, Chief Justice Robert M. Brutinel, Clint Bolick and James Beene listen to oral arguments on April 20, 2021, in Phoenix. The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, April 9, 2024, that the state can enforce its long-dormant law criminalizing all abortions except when a mother’s life is at stake. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats at the Arizona Legislature are expected to make a final push to repeal the state’s long-dormant ban on nearly all abortions that a court said can be enforced.

Fourteen Democrats in the Senate are hoping to pick up at least two Republican votes Wednesday to win final approval of the repeal bill.

The proposal narrowly cleared the Arizona House last week and is expected to be signed by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

The near-total ban predates Arizona’s statehood and permits abortions only to save the patient’s life.

It provides no exceptions for survivors of rape or incest.