WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Arizona police officer killed, 1 injured in shooting at Indian Community

By CBS News
June 2, 2024 4:32PM EDT
Share
Gila River Police Officer Joshua Briese was fatally shot and killed during a disturbance call at Gila River Indian Community. He was on the police force for less than a year and was in-field training.  Gila River Police Force

▶ Watch Video: Phoenix police face pressure over spike in officer-involved shootings

An Arizona police officer was fatally shot, and another one was wounded early Saturday morning after responding to a disturbance call at the Gila River Indian Community, the police officials said in a statement. 

Gila River Police Department officers arrived at a home in the community around 2:00 a.m. local time after receiving an emergency call. A large crowd was gathered, and as the police officers worked to address the disturbance, gunshots were fired, police said. Six people were shot in the melee, including the two police officers, and all were taken to local area hospitals by emergency services. One of the community members died from their injuries, police said and the other three are at the hospital. No identities have been released.

One of the police officers died at the hospital. Police identified the fallen officer as Officer Joshua Briese. He had been with the Gila River Police Department for less than a year and was still in field training, the statement said.

FBI Phoenix and Gila River Police Department will conduct a joint investigation of the shooting.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” the FBI Phoenix said

The other police officer remains in serious, but stable condition. The identity of the police officer wasn’t released. 

“Our hearts and prayers are with these police officers, their families, and everyone impacted by this tragic incident,” Gila River police said. 

Popular Stories

1

I-75 Shooting Victim Identified, Police Continue Searching for Suspects
2

Gratiot County Woman Charged for Killing Two, Injuring 14 In Hit and Run Crash
3

Statue and Mural unveiled in Downtown Saginaw
4

Illinois Man Awaiting Arraignment for Murder of Saginaw Woman
5

Father's Day Breakfast At James Clements Airport with Plane, Helicopter Rides