Arizona police officer killed, 1 injured in shooting at Indian Community

An Arizona police officer was fatally shot, and another one was wounded early Saturday morning after responding to a disturbance call at the Gila River Indian Community, the police officials said in a statement.

Gila River Police Department officers arrived at a home in the community around 2:00 a.m. local time after receiving an emergency call. A large crowd was gathered, and as the police officers worked to address the disturbance, gunshots were fired, police said. Six people were shot in the melee, including the two police officers, and all were taken to local area hospitals by emergency services. One of the community members died from their injuries, police said and the other three are at the hospital. No identities have been released.

One of the police officers died at the hospital. Police identified the fallen officer as Officer Joshua Briese. He had been with the Gila River Police Department for less than a year and was still in field training, the statement said.

FBI Phoenix and Gila River Police Department will conduct a joint investigation of the shooting.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” the FBI Phoenix said.

The other police officer remains in serious, but stable condition. The identity of the police officer wasn’t released.

“Our hearts and prayers are with these police officers, their families, and everyone impacted by this tragic incident,” Gila River police said.