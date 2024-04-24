Arizona House Advances A Repeal Of The State’s Near-Total Abortion Ban To The Senate

FILE - Arizona Supreme Court Justices from left; William G. Montgomery, John R Lopez IV, Vice Chief Justice Ann A. Scott Timmer, Chief Justice Robert M. Brutinel, Clint Bolick and James Beene listen to oral arguments on April 20, 2021, in Phoenix. The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, April 9, 2024, that the state can enforce its long-dormant law criminalizing all abortions except when a mother’s life is at stake. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — A proposed repeal of Arizona’s near-total ban on abortions has won approval from the state House, clearing its first hurdle a week after a court concluded the state can enforce the 1864 law, which only offers an exception for saving the patient’s life.

Three Republicans joined in with all 29 Democrats on Wednesday to support the repeal of the law that predated Arizona’s statehood and provides no exceptions for rape or incest.

It carries a sentence of two to five years in prison for doctors or anyone else who assists in an abortion.

The vote advances the repeal proposal to the state Senate.