Ariana Grande debuts at No. 1 on Billboard for sixth time, tying Taylor Swift

With her new single “Yes, And?,” Ariana Grande has now debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the sixth time, tying with Taylor Swift for the most among women, according to Billboard.

“Yes, And?” is the lead single off of Grande’s seventh studio album, “Eternal Sunshine,” which is set to be released on March 8.

The song drew 27.2 million streams and garnered 24.8 million radio airplay audience impressions from Jan. 12 to Jan. 18, according to data collected by Luminate. The single also sold 53,000 units, with 41,000 of those digital downloads.

This is Grande’s eighth Billboard Hot 100 No. 1, and her first since last March, when her song “Die for You” with The Weeknd debuted at the top of the charts. “Yes, And?” is her first solo debut since November 2020’s “Positions.”

Grande’s eight songs that have reached number one are:

“Yes, And?,” one week at No. 1 to-date, Jan. 27, 2024

“Die for You,” with The Weeknd, one week, March 11, 2023

“Save Your Tears,” with The Weeknd, two weeks, beginning May 8, 2021

“Positions,” one week, Nov. 7, 2020

“Rain on Me,” with Lady Gaga, one week, June 6, 2020

“Stuck With U,” with Justin Bieber, one week, May 23, 2020

“7 Rings,” eight weeks, beginning Feb. 2, 2019

“Thank U Next,” seven weeks, beginning Nov. 17, 2018

Grande is now tied with Beyoncé for the eighth-most Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s among solo women. The record is held by Mariah Carey, with 19 songs.

Ariana Grande performs at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Grande wrote and produced “Yes, And?” with Swedish songwriter and record producers Max Martin and ILYA, with the latest single earning Martin the most No. 1s among producers ever on the chart — a record-breaking 24. Martin also ties with John Lennon for the second-most Hot 100 No. 1s among writers, with another Beatles bandmate, Paul McCartney, still holding the record.