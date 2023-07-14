Arenac County Woman Sentenced for Lying to Police in Death of Midland Man

An Arenac County woman has been given jail time for lying to a police officer during a hit and run investigation.

23-year-old Nikolas Newman of Midland died April 9, 2017. Police received statements from Newman’s friends that he was the victim of a hit and run on South Foster Road near Au Gres. However, evidence indicated Newman and one other person fell from a moving vehicle instead. 30-year-old Jillian Schwall was charged in the case five years later, along with another man named Spencer Leuenberger, though charges were dropped against him earlier this year. Schwall will spend 93 days in jail.

No charges have ever been issued against anyone driving the vehicle.