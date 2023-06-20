WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Arenac County Motorcycle Crash Kills Two

By jonathan.dent
June 20, 2023 2:00AM EDT
Arenac County Motorcycle Crash Kills Two
(Getty Images)

Two men were killed in a crash on M-13 in Standish Township on Sunday.

According to the Arenac County Sheriff’s Department, a man from Akron was riding northbound on a motorcycle, when he crashed into a pickup that was making a turn onto Bordeau Road. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Jacob Southgate, died in the crash, as did Larry Foster from Standish, who was a passenger of the pickup truck.

Authorities received reports of a motorcyclist driving recklessly, but it is unclear whether those were in reference to Southgate.

