Arenac County Man with Dementia Missing

(source: Arenac County Sheriff's Department)

Police in Arenac County are asking hunters to keep there eyes peeled for a missing man with dementia. The family of 74-year-old Albert Schiller reported him missing after finding he wasn’t at his Grove Rd. home north of Standish Wednesday, November 7. Police received a report he was seen just outside Standish a few days later but have not heard anything since. Schiller stands 5’10”, weighs 180 pounds, has a full beard and mostly gray hair. Police are asking anyone with information on Schiller’s whereabouts to call the Arenac County Sheriff’s Department.

