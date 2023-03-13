Arenac County Man Charged in Friday Standoff

A Sterling man faces 18 felony charges after allegedly taking a hostage before an armed standoff with police.

According to the Arenac County Sheriff’s Department, 44-year-old Larry Eugene Karkanen broke into a home on Wyatt Road in Standish Township and tied up two residents before taking a third captive on Friday morning.

Officials say Karkanen then crashed into a police vehicle, leading to a 4-hour long standoff with law enforcement. The sheriff’s department says the female hostage was able to escape from the vehicle, and that Karkanen came out with two handguns. Police were then able to subdue and arrest Karkanen.

He is currently being held on a $2 million bond on 1 count of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, 2 counts of Kidnapping, 1 count of First Degree Home Invasion, 2 counts of Unlawful Imprisonment, 1 count Carrying a Concealed Weapon, 1 count Weapons: Firearm Larceny, 2 counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon, 1 count of Malicious Destruction of Police Property, 3 counts of Felony Firearm, and 4 counts of Assault on a Police Officer Resisting/Obstructing.