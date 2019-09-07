Arenac County Bank Robbery Update
State police in Arenac County arrested a Bay City man yesterday, wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Ogemaw County. The robbery occurred in Rose City around 10:30 A.M. at the Rose City Mercantile Bank. Police were on the lookout for a black pickup truck, which was spotted in Arenac County about an hour later near Sterling. The suspect vehicle fled when police attempted a traffic stop, initiating a chase along M-61. Police were able to successfully conduct a pit stop maneuver, stopping the truck. The 31 year old suspect then fled the scene on foot, hiding in a cornfield near Lincoln Road. He was arrested around noon after police located him with a drone. His identity hasn’t been released.