Area Police Called To Assist Bay City Breakup Midland Street Fights
On Sunday at 1:54 AM, officers assigned to patrol the Midland Street area from the Bay City Department of Public Safety requested additional units to respond to a fight between several subjects which began inside Lucky’s Pub & Grill located at 615 E. Midland Street and continued outside. A large crowd, estimated at 250 people, were in the block which is closed to vehicular traffic for outdoor service. Officers were unable to disperse the crowd due to its size and several brief physical altercations were active within the crowd. Officers initially requested assistance from other Bay County area law enforcement officers. During the incident, gunshots were heard by officers on three separate occasions. No victims of gunshot wounds were reported. Officers on scene again requested assistance of additional units. Bay County Central Dispatch asked for assistance from Saginaw County who responded with several officers.
While attempting to disperse the crowd, officers encountered a 24-year-old Saginaw man who was waving a knife at other bystanders. A 21-year-old Saginaw woman, who was acquainted with the man, took the knife from him and initially refused to drop it upon the officer’s verbal direction. Once the female dropped the knife she resisted officers attempts to place her into handcuffs by kicking officers and pulling away. Both subjects were eventually taken into custody. This incident has been turned over the Bay County Prosecutor’s Office at this time.
At approximately 3:00 AM, officers were successful in dispersing the crowd. At this time no one reported to be a victim of any assault, stabbing, shooting, or other any crimes related to the incident. The Bay City Department of Public Safety was assisted on scene by the Bay County Sheriff’s Department, Hampton Township Public Safety, Essexville Public Safety, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department, Carrolton Police Department, and the Michigan State Police.
If you have information regarding this incident, please contact the Bay City Department of Public Safety (989) 892.8571 or Crime Stoppers 1.800.SPEAKUP.