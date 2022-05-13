      Weather Alert

Area Highway Awash In Milk

Dave Maurer
May 13, 2022 @ 1:58pm

Friday the 13th got off to a bad start for a couple of Thumb area drivers.
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office reports at 7:33 AM deputies responded to a crash that occured on M-81 near Graf Road in Indianfields Township.
Sgt. Jordan Wade investigated the accident and determined that a tanker hauling milk was traveling west on M-81. The truck driver, a 64-year-old man from Harbor Beach, had just left Cass City with 12,000 gallons of milk. The truck driver left the roadway on the right attempting to avoid a vehicle in front of him making a left hand turn.
The tanker clipped the passenger vehicle, left the roadway on the right, re-entered the road and overturned spilling all 12,000 gallons of milk.
The driver of the semi sustained a minor injury, the driver of the SUV was not injured. The driver of the SUV was a 59-year-old woman from Caro. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

