Area Health Centers Receive Federal Funding to Provide Services
(Alpha Media file photo)
Nearly $1 million in federal grant funds have been awarded to health centers in mid-Michigan.
U.S. Congressman Dan Kildee announced the grants Friday, August 28, which will be provided to Hamilton Community Health Network and Genesee Health System in Flint, Great Lakes Bay Health Centers in Saginaw and Sterling Area Health Center in Sterling. The Saginaw center will receive $251,600 to help provide quality, affordable health care to area residents.
The grants, through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Center Program, will help provide primary care, plus dental and behavioral health services to families, particularly those who are medically underserved, and veterans.
Kildee says he is committed to continuing bringing critical resources and medical equipment to mid-Michigan.