Area Counties Receive Revenue Sharing From Local Casinos
Source: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe is pleased to announce the Fall 2020 2% revenue sharing for Isabella, Arenac and Northern Bay counties. The Tribe is grateful for the opportunity to provide over $2 million dollars dedicated for assistance in projects that will benefit our entire region throughout our local schools and governments. The current pandemic has created additional needs and access to resources in our local communities and these funds help alleviate stress in many of those areas.
Isabella Government received $1,070,203.74; Isabella Education received $458,658.74 for a total distribution of $1,528,862.48. Arenac and Northern Bay County government received $546,620.34 while the Schools in Arenac/Northern Bay received $234,265.86 for a total distribution of $780,886.20. That brings the entire Fall 2% Distribution total to $2,309,748.68.
This year’s Semiannual 2% Revenue Sharing with local units of government and public schools for Fall 2020 will once again be conducted in a slightly different model. With the recent epidemic order and in the best interest of everyone involved, it was decided to cancel any in person opportunity to ensure everyone’s safety. Communication was sent out to each of the recipients and we will look forward to a Spring 2021 Distribution in hopes of having the chance to get back together for a traditional or modified in-person distribution.
“To date since May of 1994 the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe has provided 2% grants to local units of government and public education districts in excess of $263,197,742 dollars. These contributions showcase a strong commitment to our local communities and speaks to our collaborative efforts in the region”, stated Tribal Chief, Tim J. Davis. Chief Davis continues, “On behalf of Tribal Council, we wish each one of you a joyful holiday season and best wishes for a prosperous and happy new year as you continue to stay healthy and safe.”