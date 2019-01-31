Area Congressman Wants To End Government Shutdowns

Congressman Paul Mitchell has introduced bi-partisan legislation to permanently end government shutdowns.

The  Republican whose 10th District includes Tuscola and Huron Counties says pay for members of Congress should be withheld in any future shutdown. Mitchell told WSGW’s Art Lewis if agencies are closed, federal employees should still be paid and not used as pawns by the political parties. Mitchell chose to have his own paycheck withheld voluntarily, calling it morally wrong to be paid while others struggled to get by financially.

He’s not optimistic about any long term solution being reached for the critical issues of border security and immigration.

 

