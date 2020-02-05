Area Congressional Representatives React To President’s State Of The Union Address
Reaction to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday split largely along party lines.
Congressman Dan Kildee says talk is cheap and that the American people deserve real bipartisan action on things like health care, improving wages and cleaning up the environment. The Flint Township Democrat added he’ll support the President’s agenda when it’s right for middle class families and oppose him when his plans are wrong for the people he represents.
As for Congressman John Moolenaar he agreed with the President’s vision of a growing economy and rising wages pointing to the thousands of new manufacturing jobs in Michigan alone. The Midland Republican says the President focused on issues mattering to state residents the most including infrastructure, lowering prescription drug prices and expanding rural broadband. Moolenaar added he looks forward to working with the President and his colleagues to achieve more in the year ahead.