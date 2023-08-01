Area Communities Participating in National Night Out

Area residents will have a chance to interact with their community’s emergency responders during the 19th annual National Night Out Tuesday evening.

Celebrated by thousands of communities across the US, the event aims to build strong and positive relationships between police and members of the community they serve. The Bay City Department of Public Safety will be celebrating with an event in Wenonah Park from 5 to 8 p.m. Police in Saginaw Township will have an event at the Saginaw Township Soccer Complex froom 6 to 9, and the Midland Police Department will host a gathering at Emerson Park between 4 and 8. All of the events will feature police, fire, and other emergency workers, along with the tools and vehicles they use on a daily basis, as well as food, games, and prizes.

More information about local National Night Out events can be found at each department’s Facebook page.