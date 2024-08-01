WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Area Bus Services Offering Free Rides to Polls During Aug. 6 Election

By News Desk
August 1, 2024 12:30AM EDT
Share
Area Bus Services Offering Free Rides to Polls During Aug. 6 Election
STARS

Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) and the Bay Metro bus service in Bay County iare offering free rides to all residents to and from the polls for the August 6 election.

Rides will be free on fixed routes for all riders, and LIFT rides to the polls will be free for all Gold Card holders and riders 60 or older as well in Saginaw, while Bay Metro DART rides are free to all pre qualified and registered passengers. Bay Metro is asking DART riders to call (989) 894-0631 a day in advance to schedule rides to the polls.

STARS is also reminding residents that is has a millage renewal on the ballot for the August 6 election. Polls are open from 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Popular Stories

1

SVSU Nursing Students Exceed National First-Time Pass Rate on Licensure Exam
2

Friday Shooting In Burton Leaves Man Dead
3

Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan Opens New Home
4

Man Killed In Flint Motorcycle Crash
5

Two Motorcyclists Hit By Suspected Drunk Driver in Clare