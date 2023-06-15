Area Beaches Closed Due to Bacteria Contamination

Multiple area beaches are closed due to elevated levels of bacteria.

The Huron County Health Department announced that the Bird Creek Village Park beach in Port Austin was closed after testing revealed more than twice the acceptable limit of E. Coli colonies per 100 milliliters of water. According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Bluebell Beach on Mott Lake in Genesee County and Singing Bridge Beach on Lake Huron were also closed for elevated levels of bacteria, as well as the beach at the Bay City State Park.

EGLE says one of the reasons for the increased bacteria concentrations is storm water runoff.