April 28th is National Superhero Day
National Superhero day was started in 1995 as a way for everyday people to celebrate their favorite heroes, and comes around every April 28th.
This year, however, the heroes being recognized don’t necessarily wear capes.
With the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, Manager of Respiratory Care & Therapy at McClaren Bay Region, Kirt Moody, says the virus has changed nearly every aspect of how healthcare workers go about their day.
He broke down the daily routine of a provider- saying they used to be able to come in with scrubs or a suit and tie…
Now healthcare workers need to come in early to take into account N-95 masks, surgical caps and gowns, and numerous other protocols to prevent cross contamination of the virus.
Moody joked that since providers are already using masks, the only thing these heroes are missing now are their capes and a telephone booth to change in.
McClaren Bay Region recognized Superhero day by thanking its employees in social media posts, including one putting a spotlight on Brooke, a Registered Nurse in the Emergency Department.
Some of her nominators commented how compassionate she was when a loved one passed away, and how great a nursing mentor she is.
She was selected as a “Health Care Hero” by colleagues, patients, and visitors; receiving a bouquet of flowers donated by Debra Edmonds Design.