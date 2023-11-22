Appointments Made to Michigan Bean Commission

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed two Thumb area men to the Michigan Bean Commission.

The primary objectives of the Commission, headquartered in Frankenmuth, are research and promotion. There are more than 2,300 growers registered with the Michigan Bean Commission who are dedicated to bringing consumers the highest quality dry beans and who are recognized worldwide as industry leaders.

Ted Bauer, of Reese, is the fifth-generation owner of Laracha Farms and chairman of the labor board for Bayside Beans. In addition to overseeing the production of dry beans at his farm, Mr. Bauer manages all HR responsibilities. He volunteers at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church and is serving on their Wages and Benefit Committee. He holds an associate degree in agribusiness from Michigan State University. Mr. Bauer is reappointed to represent district 2 for a term commencing January 1, 2024, and expiring December 31, 2026.

Stephen Ewald, of Unionville, is the president of Ewald Farms, Inc. and is chair of the Organic Farmers of Michigan Board. He is a member of the Farm Produce Insurance Authority and is chairman of the Bean Commission Production Research Advisory Board. Mr. Ewald focuses on organic farming practices, overseeing soil nutrient and weed management systems at his farm. Mr. Ewald is reappointed to represent growers-at-large, for a term commencing January 1, 2024, and expiring December 31, 2026.

The appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.